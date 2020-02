Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 06:43 Hits: 2

Prime Minister Mahathir's party has pulled out of a coalition with his long-time arch rival Anwar Ibrahim. The decision is the latest chapter in the pair's political tug-of-war.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/malaysia-prime-minister-mahathir-mohamad-resigns/a-52497162?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf