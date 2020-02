Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 05:48 Hits: 2

France’s disgraced conservative former prime minister François Fillon goes on trial Monday over the fake-jobs scandal dubbed PenelopeGate after his wife, who was paid handsomely for work as her husband’s parliamentary assistant, which she allegedly never performed. The scandal sunk Fillon’s 2017 presidential bid.

