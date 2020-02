Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 06:24 Hits: 2

South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases Monday a day after the president called for “unprecedented, powerful” steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200224-south-korea-coronavirus-cases-jump-as-china-tallies-150-more-deaths