Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 06:56 Hits: 2

A fearless campaigner for democratic openness, or a criminal trying to avoid justice: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a highly polarising figure who finds himself once again at the centre of global attention.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200224-facing-extradition-whistleblower-assange-returns-to-spotlight