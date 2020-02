Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 03:39 Hits: 1

South Korea says that more than half the new cases are linked to a church in the city of Daegu. All branches of the church were temporarily closed.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2020/0223/South-Korea-virus-alert-level-rises-and-focuses-on-a-church?icid=rss