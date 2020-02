Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 23:21 Hits: 3

MSNBC contributor Anand Giridharadas knocked longtime "Hardball" host Chris Matthews during a broadcast on the network Sunday after Matthews compared Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) victory in the Nevada caucuses ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/484287-msnbc-analyst-knocks-chris-matthews-for-comparing-sanders-victory-to-nazi