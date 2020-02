Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 00:33 Hits: 5

Serbia has over the weekend received a delivery of Russian-made Pantsir S1 air-defense systems, despite warnings of possible U.S. sanctions against the Balkan state, which is seeking membership to the European Union.

