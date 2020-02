Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 20:50 Hits: 5

Trains are once again allowed to travel via the Brenner Pass, a key train route between Austria and Italy. Austria had briefly stopped rail traffic after two passengers were thought to be infected with the coronavirus.

