Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 01:31 Hits: 5

Togo President Faure Gnassingbe has won a fourth term in power, according to provisional results declared by the national electoral commission. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200224-togo-president-faure-gnassingbe-wins-fourth-term-according-to-provisional-results