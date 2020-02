Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 02:56 Hits: 5

SEOUL (Bloomberg): South Korea warned that its fragile economic recovery is under threat from the coronavirus that has spread dramatically across the country over the past week, and pledged action to minimise the fallout.

