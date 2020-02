Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 03:09 Hits: 7

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A gunman opened fire at a flea market in Houston, Texas on Sunday, wounding seven people, and a suspect was taken into custody at the scene, the sheriff said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/02/24/seven-wounded-in-shooting-at-flea-market-in-houston-texas