WELLINGTON: New Zealand has extended a ban on arrivals from mainland China into a fourth week to contain the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (Feb 24). The ban has been extended by a further eight days and would be reviewed after that, Ardern told ...

