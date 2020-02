Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 12:52 Hits: 2

By focusing on practical solutions to small questions, Abhijit Banerjee helped revolutionize development economics. Now, he’s turning his focus to rehabilitating the battered reputations of economists themselves.

