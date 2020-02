Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 23:56 Hits: 3

Former 2020 candidate and author Marianne Williamson endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for the Democratic nomination on Sunday at his rally in Austin, Texas.In a surprise appearance at the rally, Williamson told...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/484290-marianne-williamson-endorses-sanders-at-texas-rally