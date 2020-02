Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 19:05 Hits: 2

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) led the Democratic field in a Sunday CBS News/YouGov poll that also saw Sen. Elizabeth...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign-polls/484271-poll-sanders-leads-2020-democratic-field-with-28-percent-followed-by