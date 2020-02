Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 19:30 Hits: 3

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday denounced President Trump for spreading "false claims" about intelligence officials' warnings that Russia is interfering in the 2020 electi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/484273-schiff-blasts-trump-for-making-false-claims-about-russia-intel-youve