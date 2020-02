Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 02:58 Hits: 3

The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has backed down after ordering officials to persuade at least one man to get sterilized by March 31 or face consequences. The state is failing to meet its sterilization target.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-state-withdraws-forced-sterilization-order/a-52482133?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf