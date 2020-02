Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 07:53 Hits: 5

Numerous towns in Italy have taken emergency measures to prevent the virus from spreading following the deaths of two people and 80 confirmed cases. South Korea's president has said it would take "unprecedented" steps.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-italy-towns-in-lockdown-south-korea-declares-highest-alert/a-52477823?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf