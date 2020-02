Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 19:01 Hits: 0

France's sports minister on Friday announced the first of a raft of measures aimed at combating sex abuse in sport. FRANCE 24 asked Olympic sprinter Ayodelé Ikuesan what she thinks needs to be done to address the scourge.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200221-french-olympian-on-sex-abuse-we-want-athletes-and-victims-to-speak-out