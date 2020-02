Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 08:46 Hits: 5

RIYADH (Reuters) - Finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) meeting in Riyadh on Sunday reached agreement on the wording of a final communique that includes a reference to climate change, a G20 diplomatic source said.

