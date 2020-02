Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 13:16 Hits: 0

Now that the South Korean blockbuster Parasite has taken home the Oscar for Best Picture, many around the world are eagerly searching for more examples of South Korean coolness. They should look to the South Korean economy, which offers valuable lessons for achieving sustainable, inclusive growth.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/south-korea-economic-success-story-by-jim-o-neill-2020-02