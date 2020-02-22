Deadly WW2-era racism, the fight for voting rights, and more: This week's Community Picks

Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 23:30 Hits: 2

Hey there! Need a break from obsessing over the Nevada caucuses? I got you covered. Whether it’s debates or town halls or primaries, let’s be real: It can be overwhelming to even watch the lengthy and intense fight to release the nation from the grips of an ochre tyrant like Donald Trump. To be an active combatant in that fight is downright exhausting. Nevertheless, we persist.

By now, most of us have a preferred candidate. I do! Thus I understand the reflexive confusion and frustration when others fail to see the same light that, in your eyes, is so obviously shining on the person you want to become POTUS 46. I totally get it. I do. But as someone who reads every single Community diary every week, as someone who’s only been here since 2017, I find myself longing for the unity of the 2018 election. I cannot wait till the primary pie is eaten up and we can unite in the battle against the shrieking, semi-sentient Creamsicle™ with hair stuck in it who currently is dripping all over the Oval Office.

Alas, I must wait, and so must each of you. Yet you need not wait for this week’s picks! I’ve got nine really great reads that are a welcome reprieve from the two-paragraph rants for or against any given candidate. I hope you’ll enjoy them. Let’s go!

Stacey Abrams is raising a lot of money to protect voting rights. Good.

By WorkingClassHero

As scrutiny about one candidate’s support of Abrams’ Fair Fight soars, one writer points out that the tireless woman—who should be Georgia’s governor—actually has “the entire presidential field wrapped around her finger.” And that’s definitely not a bad thing.

Even 5 years after an abortion, 99% of women still feel relief, not regret

By ZawnVillines

Oh hey! It’s yet another study that disproves one of the most common anti-choice myths about abortion.

What about my cultural anxiety?

By Eihenetu

Cultural anxiety: not just for white people. This charming tale of reconnecting with family culture is sure to make you smile.

Bloomberg's embrace of Stop and Frisk should matter to all of us

By hummingbird4015

He’s no longer alive to tell his story, but one black man’s experience in America, spanning decades, is reflective of the unconstitutional policy’s long-lasting impact.

Congress apologizes for blowing up 320 mostly black Americans, then court martialing the survivors

By CA148 NEWS

Have you heard of the Port Chicago 50? Over 75 years after the United States government endangered them and punished them for taking a stand, the House is finally trying to make things right.

How New Hampshire students fought vote suppression with turnout

By Independent Media Institute

Republicans have controlled the Granite State’s legislature since 2017, and they crafted a pretty sneaky anti-student voter law … but did anyone actually enforce it?

The evolution of naming blackness (from Africa to African American)

By herbinchi

A writer—old enough to be described as “Colored” on his birth certificate—ponders what, exactly, is in a name.

Rural Minnesota school district threatened with lawsuit over display of rainbow flag

By FlannelGuy

In one town of 12,000, there’s been much ado about a middle school’s commitment to inclusivity.

Evil or stupid? The two types of climate change deniers

By ClimateDenierRoundup

One type of climate change denier can be helped. The other cannot.

That’s it, folks. Let me know if we missed anything! I hope you take the time to check out this week’s selections, and show them some love. Most of all, I hope you keep writing. If you’ve never written here before, then I encourage you to start writing. The Daily Kos Community is a huge part of what makes this site so great. Please know that we are so, so, grateful you’re here.

See you next week.

