The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Live coverage #4: The 2020 Nevada Democratic presidential caucuses

Category: World Hits: 2

The battle lines of the 2020 Democratic primary shift today as voting moves to the first state that’s home to a diverse electorate, Nevada. As in Iowa, the state will report three sets of results. Doors open at 10 AM local time (1 PM ET) and caucuses begin at 12 PM (3 PM ET). While the returns come in, check out our guide to the caucuses.

Results: First alignment (by county) | Final alignment (by county) | County delegates (by county)

Sunday, Feb 23, 2020 · 12:33:16 AM +00:00 · Meteor Blades

NBC News has formally projected Bernie Sanders as the winner of the Nevada caucus. The NV Democratic Party has reported results for 4% of the precincts. 

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1920978

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version