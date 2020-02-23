Live coverage #4: The 2020 Nevada Democratic presidential caucuses

Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 00:28 Hits: 2

The battle lines of the 2020 Democratic primary shift today as voting moves to the first state that’s home to a diverse electorate, Nevada. As in Iowa, the state will report three sets of results. Doors open at 10 AM local time (1 PM ET) and caucuses begin at 12 PM (3 PM ET). While the returns come in, check out our guide to the caucuses.

Results: First alignment (by county) | Final alignment (by county) | County delegates (by county)

NBC News has formally projected Bernie Sanders as the winner of the Nevada caucus. The NV Democratic Party has reported results for 4% of the precincts.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1920978