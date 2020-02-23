Live coverage #5: The 2020 Nevada Democratic presidential caucuses

Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 01:10 Hits: 2

The battle lines of the 2020 Democratic primary shift today as voting moves to the first state that’s home to a diverse electorate, Nevada. As in Iowa, the state will report three sets of results. Doors opened at 10 AM local time (1 PM ET) and caucuses began at 12 PM (3 PM ET). While the returns come in, check out our guide to the caucuses.

Results: First alignment (by county) | Final alignment (by county) | County delegates (by county)

NBC and the Associated Press have both called Bernie Sanders the winner in the Nevada caucuses. But there are not enough results yet to declare 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place.

From his speech currently going on:

To those who questioned whether a Midwestern mayor could gather a national movement around a new kind of politicsÃ¢Â�Â�your are the answer. And to everyone who believes in what weÃ¢Â�Â�re buildingÃ¢Â�Â�this is your night. This is your campaign. February 23, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1920977