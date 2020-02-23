The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucus

Bernie Sanders has been declared the winner of Nevada’s Democratic presidential caucus. 

While Sanders scored a strong victory, a cluster of candidates was fighting for a distant second place — and any momentum that may come with it heading into next-up South Carolina and then Super Tuesday on March 3. Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren were trailing far behind Sanders.

While there are only 4% of the results in, Sanders victory is decisive, and he is expected to take a large number of the state’s 36 delegates. It’s not clear when complete results will be available. 

