Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucus

Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 01:21 Hits: 2

Bernie Sanders has been declared the winner of Nevada’s Democratic presidential caucus.

While Sanders scored a strong victory, a cluster of candidates was fighting for a distant second place — and any momentum that may come with it heading into next-up South Carolina and then Super Tuesday on March 3. Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren were trailing far behind Sanders.

While there are only 4% of the results in, Sanders victory is decisive, and he is expected to take a large number of the state’s 36 delegates. It’s not clear when complete results will be available.

