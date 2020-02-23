New poll finds a tight race in Massachusetts' expensive Senate Democratic primary

Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 02:00 Hits: 4

On behalf of UMass Lowell, YouGov is out with the first poll we’ve seen in months for the September Democratic primary for Massachusetts’ U.S. Senate seat, and it gives Rep. Joe Kennedy III a tiny 35-34 edge over incumbent Ed Markey. This survey, though, was focused on the March 3 presidential primary, which will almost certainly have a considerably larger turnout than Markey and Kennedy’s contest will get six months later.

Both candidates will have plenty of money, but Kennedy ended 2019 with a financial advantage. Kennedy outraised the incumbent $2.4 million to $1.4 million during the fourth quarter, and he held a $5.5 million to $4.6 million cash-on-hand lead at the end of December.

