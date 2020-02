Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 14:21 Hits: 1

A thing that I do not understand is why journalists assume that Democratic presidential candidates absolutely must respond to pro-life activists, or deal with The Abortion Problem. I sometimes think…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/the-pro-life-swing-voter-some-moderate-democrats-chase-is-a-myth/