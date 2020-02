Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 14:54 Hits: 2

Two new studies found that the Medicare for All plan proposed by candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., would cost less than the public option…

