Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 19:15 Hits: 3

The banning of Thai opposition party Future Forward illustrates the country's lack of separation of powers. It is time to acknowledge Thailand's military government is an authoritarian junta, says Rodion Ebbighausen.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-thailand-has-become-juntaland/a-52480827?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf