Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020

The leaders of Turkey, Germany, France and Russia will meet in March to discuss escalating violence in Syria's last rebel enclave. Merkel and Macron had called on Erdogan and Putin to find a "political solution."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/erdogan-to-meet-merkel-putin-and-macron-for-idlib-summit/a-52480678?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf