Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 12:52 Hits: 2

Democratic presidential hopefuls will have a chance to demonstrate their appeal to the wider electorate Saturday in a primary vote in Nevada, where the population – 29% Latino, 10% black and 9% Asian American or Pacific Islander – better reflects the country's demographics than either Iowa or New Hampshire.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200222-democratic-presidential-contenders-face-diversity-test-in-nevada-caucus