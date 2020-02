Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 20:55 Hits: 4

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday cast doubt over the likelihood of the European Union and Britain reaching a post-Brexit trade deal by the end of the year, saying he expected fishing talks to be very tough.

