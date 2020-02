Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 21:28 Hits: 4

Argentina on Saturday agreed to start consultations with the International Monetary Fund that could lead to a new financing programme, days after the global lender said the country's debt situation had become "unsustainable".

