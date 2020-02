Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 10:06 Hits: 0

Modern development strategies often recognize the pivotal importance of enabling women to fulfill their potential and contribute effectively to their economies. Yet they fail to recognize the need for concerted action to protect women from violence, and uphold the rights of victims. They are thus grossly inadequate.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/violence-against-women-blocking-development-by-tlaleng-mofokeng-2020-02