Live coverage #2: The 2020 Nevada Democratic presidential caucuses

The battle lines of the 2020 Democratic primary shift today as voting moves to the first state that’s home to a diverse electorate, Nevada. As in Iowa, the state will report three sets of results. Doors opened at 10 AM local time (1 PM ET) and caucuses began at 12 PM (3 PM ET). While the returns come in, check out our guide to the caucuses.

Results: First alignment (by county) | Final alignment (by county) | County delegates (by county)

It’s apparent that those Nevadans who cast early ballots are making up the bulk of the Democratic caucuses today.

Watching this caucus reinforces the idea that this is a really stupid way to pick candidates. February 22, 2020

Note: So far the Nevada Democratic Party, which runs the caucus, has reported zero official results.

CNN calculations with 88 of the 2096 Nevada precincts counted in the caucus (4% of the state total) give Bernie Sanders a commanding lead, with Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren in double digits. The rest of the field with single digits.

CNN now has a tally of 143 of the 2096 Nevada precincts based on “spotters” it has scattered around the state. The “reallocated preference” percentages have moved, but the order of the double digit candidates is the same. A blowout for 1. Sanders, followed by 2. Biden 3. Buttigieg 4. Warren. The other candidates are in single digits.

