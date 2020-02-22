Live coverage #3: The 2020 Nevada Democratic presidential caucuses

Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 22:30 Hits: 4

The battle lines of the 2020 Democratic primary shift today as voting moves to the first state that’s home to a diverse electorate, Nevada. As in Iowa, the state will report three sets of results. Doors open at 10 AM local time (1 PM ET) and caucuses begin at 12 PM (3 PM ET). While the returns come in, check out our guide to the caucuses.

Results: First alignment (by county) | Final alignment (by county) | County delegates (by county)

No official figures yet from the Nevada Democratic Party. But with 88 of the 2096 Nevada precincts counted on the final alignment in the caucus (4% of the state total) CNN calculates that Bernie Sanders has a commanding lead with 41%. Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren follow in double digits. The rest of the field are coming in with single digits.

CNN now has a tally of 143 of the 2096 Nevada precincts based on “spotters” it has scattered around the state. The “reallocated preference” percentages have moved, but the order of the double digit candidates is the same. A blowout for 1. Sanders, followed by 2. Biden 3. Buttigieg 4. Warren. The other candidates are in single digits.

