Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 00:54 Hits: 0

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) holds a 19-point lead in Nevada, the next state to vote in the 2020 presidential nominating contest, according to a poll released Monday.Progressive pollster Data for ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/483399-sanders-holds-19-point-lead-in-nevada-poll