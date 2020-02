Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 18:43 Hits: 2

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration in a case that contested the president's "public charge" rule, which critics have called a "wealth test" for legal immigrants.

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/484196-supreme-court-allow-public-charge-rule-to-take-effect-across-country