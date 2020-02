Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 23:29 Hits: 1

Donald Trump needs foreign help to get reelected in 2020, just the way he needed Russia’s help in 2016. In fact, Trump has made it perfectly clear to the world…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/trump-cant-win-in-november-without-foreign-help-and-its-eating-him-alive/