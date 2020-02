Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 00:27 Hits: 1

Most commentators viewed Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate as a resounding defeat for the newcomer to the stage, billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. And on Friday,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/new-poll-shows-bloombergs-favorability-took-a-catastrophic-hit-after-a-grueling-debate/