Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 07:27 Hits: 2

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said he supports the profiling of "single Muslim males" at airports, because "that is where the threat is coming from." He said he believes terrorists are "generally Muslims."

