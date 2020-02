Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 08:10 Hits: 2

Following protests in 2017 and 2018 against President Faure Gnassingbe's rule, Togolese voters are heading to the polls. Last year, Gnassingbe reformed the West African country's constitution so he could lead until 2030.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/togo-goes-to-the-polls-as-ruling-family-seeks-sixth-decade-in-power/a-52474650?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf