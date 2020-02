Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 09:23 Hits: 4

An elderly man from Padua and a woman from Lombardy have died from coronavirus. Officials in northern Italy have ordered schools, public buildings, and restaurants to close after a cluster of new infections emerged.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-italy-reports-first-deaths-south-korea-sees-large-rise-in-cases/a-52467865?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf