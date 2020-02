Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 21:49 Hits: 2

The jury in disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's rape trial hinted Friday it was struggling to reach an agreement on the most serious charge of predatory sexual assault.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200221-jury-in-weinstein-sexual-assault-case-may-be-undecided-on-most-serious-charge