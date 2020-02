Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 07:21 Hits: 2

Fears mounted Saturday over the rise of new cases and fatalities outside China from the new coronavirus outbreak, as the World Health Organization warned of a shrinking window to stem the spread of the deadly disease.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200222-coronavirus-cases-soar-in-south-korea-as-foreign-fears-rise