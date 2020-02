Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 09:51 Hits: 5

DUBAI (Reuters) - Ten new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Iran, one of whom has died, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Saturday.

