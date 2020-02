Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 12:57 Hits: 0

The credibility of all external actors in the Libyan conflict is now at stake. The main domestic players will lower their maximalist pretensions only when their foreign supporters do the same, ending hypocrisy once and for all and making a sincere effort to find room for consensus.

