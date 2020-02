Category: World Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 14:36 Hits: 0

The motives and thinking behind Brexit were even less worthy than those behind US President Richard Nixon’s move in 1971 to ditch the Bretton Woods system. But, as with the "Nixon shock," there is a singular underlying historical factor that explains Brexit.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/brexit-inevitable-like-1971-nixon-shock-by-yanis-varoufakis-2020-02