Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 02:38 Hits: 3

Legendary comedian and actor Dick Van Dyke on Friday endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president and urged older voters to back the Vermont lawmaker.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/484160-dick-van-dyke-endorses-sanders-calls-for-support-from-older-voters