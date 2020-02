Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 03:39 Hits: 3

President Trump has reportedly personally called for the publication of John Bolton's upcoming book to be blocked, telling staff he thinks his former national security adviser is "a traitor," ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/484169-trump-has-directly-sought-to-block-publication-of-boltons-book-wapo